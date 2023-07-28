KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville native and Alcoa High School standout Leo Santos has been added to One Knoxville SC‘s roster for their upcoming match, putting him in contention to become the first local player to suit up for the team at the professional level.

Santos, a junior at Alcoa, has been added to the team’s 18-man roster that will travel to Fresno, California this weekend to take on Central Valley Fuego FC.

It will be his first appearance in the senior squad since becoming the first-ever One Knox Academy signing in March, which allows players to gain professional experience while maintaining collegiate eligibility. He has participated in training with the pro side for the last three months and also played in five academy games.

He scored 16 goals and added 13 assists for an Alcoa team that made it to the Class A state championship this past season. He also suited up for Emerald Force SC of the NPSL and was a member of MLS side Nashville SC’s U-15 team.

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity. The opportunity to play at such a high level and with really good players is exciting. It’s a big step for achieving my goals. The intensity [of training] is different from anything I’ve ever played in. Just learning from the older guys that are more experienced has helped me so much.” Leo Santos

Santos will wear the No. 15 jersey. The team has reserved the number, which is XV in roman numerals, for players from the Knoxville area. Heath Martin, an FC Alliance product, became the first local to don the number last year when Knoxville competed in the pre-professional USL League Two.

“Leo is a fantastic young man with a great passion and love for soccer, which is displayed in the way he plays,” head coach Mark McKeever said. “His technical ability and creativity are unique attributes that make him a very natural footballer. He has a massive ceiling in the sport with great potential.”

He could make his professional debut on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 p.m. The game will be available on the ESPN+ streaming service.

“The first makes it tangible for the rest. We’re thrilled to see Leo progress through the One Knox Academy and earn an opportunity with the first team,” Executive Director of One Knox Collective and One Knox Youth Club Sam Weisbrod said.” In doing so, he’ll show the rest of Knoxville what’s possible.”