KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Voting is now open to make one of six adorable dogs the new mascot of One Knoxville SC.

Through their partnership with Knoxville-based company PetSafe, fans can now cast their votes to make one of six dogs from Young-Williams Animal Center the official mascot of Knoxville’s professional soccer team.

Votes can be cast on the PetSafe Instagram page through noon on Friday, July 21 with the winner to be unveiled at One Knoxville’s home game against Chattanooga Red Wolves on July 22.

The five dogs not selected as the mascot will be eligible for adoption from Young-Williams Animal Center

“Even though we’re choosing one to be the mascot, we know that we’ve found their forever home. We really are advocating for all of the dogs, giving them exposure so that they can find their forever homes as well.” PetSafe Director of Marketing Karla Attanasio

PetSafe and One Knox hope that the initiative will help inspire more teams across the country to use their platforms to encourage more pet adoptions.