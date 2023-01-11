KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first season of professional soccer in Knoxville is drawing closer. The schedule for One Knoxville SC‘s USL League One season was released on Wednesday.

After their inaugural season in the pre-professional USL League Two, One Knoxville will compete in a fully professional national schedule with 32 regular season matches from mid-March through mid-October.

Home matches will be played at the University of Tennessee‘s Regal Soccer Stadium. The season will kick off on Saturday, March 18 when they host fellow expansion team Lexington SC.

An in-state rivalry with Chattanooga Red Wolves will begin on Saturday, April 8 when Knoxville travels down I-75 for their first professional away match. Knoxville will host Chattanooga on Tuesday, May 16 and Saturday, July 22.

Reigning USL League One champions South Georgia Tormenta FC will visit Knoxville on Friday, April 21. Knoxville final regular season home game will take place on Friday, October 6 when they host Richmond Kickers.

Full 2023 One Knoxville SC schedule

Home Away March 18 – Lexington SC April 8 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC April 1 – Union Omaha April 30 – Central Valley Fuego SC April 12 – Central Valley Fuego SC May 20 – Greenville Triumph SC April 21 – South Georgia Tormenta FC May 27 – Lexington SC May 3 – Forward Madison FC June 10 – Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC May 13- Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC June 21 – Union Omaha May 16 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC June 24 – Richmond Kickers June 3 – North Carolina FC July 15 – Greenville Triumph SC June 17 – Charlotte Independence July 29 – Central Valley Fuego FC July 8 – North Carolina FC Aug. 5 – Union Omaha July 11 – Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Aug. 12 – Forward Madison FC July 22 – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Sept. 1 – South Georgia Tormenta FC Aug. 18 – Lexington SC Sept. 9 – Forward Madison FC Aug. 26 – Charlotte Independence Sept. 23 – South Georgia Tormenta FC Sept. 16 – Greenville Triumph SC Sept. 30 – Charlotte Independence Oct. 6 – Richmond Kickers Oct. 14 – North Carolina FC

Eight of Knoxville’s final 12 matches will be on the road as the Tennessee women’s soccer team begins their season in August.

Six of the 12 teams will qualify for the USL League One Playoffs.

One Knoxville will also compete in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup, a competition which dates back to 1913 and features teams from all levels of American soccer both professional and amateur. The tournament begins in late March and the final will be held on Sept. 27.

USL League One is sanctioned as a Division 3 league, a designation they share with MLS Next Pro and the National Independent Soccer Association.