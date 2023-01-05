KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The date is set for One Knoxville Sporting Club to make its professional soccer debut this spring.

Team leaders announced in October that they would join USL League One beginning in 2023, a Division III professional league, following their inaugural season in the pre-professional USL League Two.

The league announced Thursday that One Knoxville will host fellow expansion team Lexington Sporting Club in their first-ever professional match on Saturday, March 18.

One Knoxville will play its home matches at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. Complete season schedules will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

USL League One currently features 12 teams with plans for aggressive expansion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The league already boasts a strong southeastern presence including Chattanooga Red Wolves, North Carolina FC, Greenville Triumph, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Charlotte Independence.

The season will consist of 32 regular season matches over seven months with six teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The team will be coached by Mark McKeever, who lead the team in its inaugural season and was named 2021 USL League Two Coach of the Year after leading the Des Moines Menace to a national championship title.

The move to the professional ranks also means that Knoxville will be automatically entered into the U.S. Open Cup, America’s oldest annual team sports tournament, each year. The competition dates back to 1913 and features soccer teams from all levels, from Major League Soccer all the way down to the amateur level.

The team finished as USL League Two South Central Division champions after an 11-2-1 regular season record. They hosted multiple rounds of playoff competition before falling to North Carolina Fusion U23s in the national quarterfinals.