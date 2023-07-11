KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knoxville Sporting Club will begin the back half of the team’s first professional soccer season this week with renewed momentum as they fight to punch their ticket to the USL League One playoffs.

Knoxville will take on Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Tuesday to begin a crucial run four-game stretch in which they will play at home three times. They’ll hit the road for eight of the final 12 regular season matches as the University of Tennessee women’s soccer team begins their season at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The top six teams of the 12-team league will qualify for the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Mark McKeever‘s men sit on the cusp of the playoff positions thanks in large part to one of the league’s stingiest defenses, conceding just 16 goals in 16 matches.

One Knoxville has found their form over the last nine matches, with their lone loss over that span coming against a North Carolina FC team that currently sits second in the standings.

While maintaining defensive solidity will be crucial to their playoff push, unlocking the attack could help the team break into the top six. Knoxville is one of two teams that have yet to score three goals in a single match, along with fellow expansion side Lexington SC.

Striker Jake Keegan leads all One Knoxville players with five goals on the season. Scottish midfielder Frank Ross has chipped in three goals in the last four games since his injury, including a stunning free kick that earned him Goal of the Week honors.

Knoxville is hoping to bolster their attack ahead of this critical run of games. On Monday, the team announced the signing of striker Gio Calixtro. The 23-year-old already boasts over 100 professional match appearances since his debut for Portland Timbers 2 at age 16.

Click here to check out One Knoxville’s full season schedule. If they qualify, the playoffs will begin on the weekend of Oct. 21.