KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and USA Diving have announced that the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Diving will be held in Knoxville, according to Visit Knoxville.

The Trials will take place in June 2024 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee. The event, which is held every four years, determines the divers who will represent the United States at the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024 between July 26 and August 11.

“Hosting the U.S. Olympic trials for diving is a major achievement,” said Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville. “This continues to amplify Knoxville as a premier sports town, showcasing our venues and partnerships needed to bring top-tier events to our destination.”

The release states that over 100 of the nation’s best divers are expected to compete in Knoxville for a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team. It is anticipated that the competition will be conducted for both men and women in the individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform events, pending U.S. qualification.

“We have such a strong aquatics community in Knoxville and are always excited to host events of this caliber along with our great partner, Tennessee Athletics,” said Chad Culver, senior director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission and Convention Sales. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with USA Diving on previous events and are honored to host their crown jewel with the 2024 Olympic trials.”

Previously, Knoxville has hosted several USA Diving national events, including the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships and the 2014 USA Diving National Championships. According to the release from Visit Knoxville, the city hosted an Olympic team selection camp in 2008.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, U.S. divers won three medals. According to the release, nearly 100 divers competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Diving.