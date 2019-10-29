Krazy Kyle: Making a difference through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kyle Hankins has been the organist for the Nashville Predators since 2002. Affectionately known by fans as ‘Krazy Kyle’, he says the job is a blessing.

“I am going to do the very best I can do to help everybody in this room power the Preds to a victory,” Kyle Hankins with the Nashville Predators said.

That’s not even the craziest part about him.

“A couple of games ago, I had two girls come up to me at the game and say ‘Krazy Kyle, is this all you do is play for the Preds?’,” Hankins said.

It certainly isn’t the only thing Hankins does in the community. He also brings his musical talents to schools and churches.

Hankins says the power of music is therapeutic. “At the Preds, I still get to have fun and go nuts. That’s the beauty and the healing part of playing and why I try and encourage kids of all ages to just do stuff. To play, to dance, to laugh and that is I think my calling.”

A tough loss inspired him to do this.

“Twenty-three years ago my dad passed away. He was going to work and he got hit by a car. Two girls going to high school. There was a point when I was like do I hate all high school kids, or do I go and try to make a difference,” Hankins said.

Hankins has been trying to make that difference ever since.

Now, ‘Preds Nation’ is returning the favor. Just a few weeks ago, he found out that his mother passed away before puck drop. Hankins said this community gave him strength.

“I could go home and cry, or I could go and do the game and honor her, and not just be with 17,000 friends — but 17,000 people that care about me. So, that’s what I did, and I love that. I love having that family that is all in gold cheering for the Preds and I love my mom,” Hankins said.

Kyle and Shirley Hankins

(From Left to Right) Shirley, Kyle, and Harold Hankins

Kyle holding his mother’s hand.

Kyle and his father, Harold

Kyle with his mom (1968)

Kyle and his mom (1997)

Kyle singing with his mother

Hankins will be heading to South Bend, Indiana to continue sharing his musical talents. On January 10th and 11th he’s driving to Notre Dame.

He will play at the hockey game of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Michigan Wolverines. Hankins says he’s excited to play at a collegiate-level game share his passion for music in another state.

