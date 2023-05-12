Tennessee infielder Lair Beautae (2) runs during an NCAA softball game on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a 7-6 win over Alabama, Lady Vol Softball heads to the SEC tournament title game for the first time since 2014.

Lair Beautae’s grand slam in the first inning put the Lady Vols in the game after the Crimson Tide racked up four separate runs in the top of the frame.

Homers from Kiki Milloy and Katie Taylor followed in the second and fourth, respectively, giving Tennessee the lead.

Alabama found a home run of their own in the top of the fifth, but that marked the last digit added to the scoreboard for the night.

Payton Gottshall took over on the mound for Karlyn Pickens after the SEC freshman of the year let up Alabama’s first four runs. Through seven innings Gottshall had five strikeouts.

The Lady Vols have not won an SEC tournament title since 2011, and have never won both the SEC regular season title and tournament crown in the same year.