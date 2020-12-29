Lady Vols beat Lipscomb 77-52, improving to 6-1 ahead of SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lady Vols returned to play on the Summitt, hosting in-state foe Lipscomb after a longer than usual break.

The Lady Vols went into the game without having practiced together as a team, however, they did not skip a beat in the first quarter.

The team’s exchanged buckets out of the gate, but a jump shot from Rennia Davis sparked an 8-0 run to give the Lady Vols the advantage 2-10 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

Back-to-back threes from the Lady Bisons helped pull them within 4 points, but a layup from Kasiyahna Kushkituah sparked a 7-0 run for the Lady Vols that widened the scoring gap 21-10. Davis dropped a quick 10 points in the first, to help Tennessee lead by double-digits 26-11 at the end of the first quarter.

It was a tale of two quarters in the first half, with the Lady Vols struggling to get shots to fall in the second quarter, going 4-14 from field goal range. Despite their shooting struggles, they still managed to head into the locker rooms with a 17 point lead.

Lady Bison Taylor Clark opened the half with a three but Marta Suarez responded on the Lady Vols’ next possession with her own, sparking an 11-0 run that extended Tennessee’s lead 47-22 with 6:07 left in the third. Lipscomb pulled the game within 18 points with 2:36 left, but the Lady Vols scored six unanswered to extend their lead 60-36 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, it was more of the same. Kushkituah put up an easy two with a layup that sparked a 9-0 run that gave the Lady Vols their largest lead on the night of 33 points at the 7:30 mark. The Lady Bison put 12 points from beyond the arc to put them within 25 points by the buzzer for a final score of 77-25.

Rennia Davis had a career night, recording her 32nd double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, tying Tamika Catchings for sixth all-time career double-doubles in program history.

Rae Burrell finished with 10 points, and every Lady Vol available saw game action and scored.

The Lady Vols punished in the paint scoring 46 points while holding Lipscomb to 8.

Tennessee improves to 6-1 on the season before hitting the road to open SEC play against No. 9 Texas A&M on New Year’s Eve at 7 P.M.