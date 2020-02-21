Lady Vols drop fifth straight game with 83-75 loss at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WATE) – Tennessee made more shots than No. 22 Arkansas on Thursday but it was the Razorbacks who handed the Lady Vols a fifth consecutive loss with an 83-75 win.

The Lady Vols were 47% from the field (31-for-66) but a slow first half forced Tennessee to play catch-up in the second half. UT was held to nine points in the second quarter.

Arkansas junior Amanda Ramirez scored a game-high 29 points while Razorbacks senior Alexis Tolefree added 22 and seven rebounds.

Rae Burrell, who was a starter, led Tennessee with 21 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds. Rennia Davis added 18 points, shooting 8-for-21 in the loss. Tennessee won the rebound battle with ease (46 to 31) but once again, the Lady Vols turned the ball over at an alarming rate. Tennessee coughed up the ball 23 times against Arkansas, who scored 23 points off the mistakes.

Tennessee will look to put an end to the skid at home on Sunday at Noon against Vanderbilt.