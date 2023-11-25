FORT MYERS, Fla. (WATE) — The Lady Vols went to Fort Myers in search of their first ranked win of the season and against the Sooners, they got it.

Rickea Jackson remained absent in the top-25 matchup between Tennessee and Oklahoma, the Lady Vol forward has missed the last four games with a lower leg injury.

Tennessee started out with a bang, going on an 8-0 run to kick things off. Though they finished the first quarter behind two points, the shooting looked improved from their last contest with Indiana, the Lady Vols connecting on 44.8 percent of their field goals.

However, that took a hit as the second quarter unfolded, the Lady Vols dropping to 27 percent from the field by halftime and failing to make a field goal for the last 4:47 before the break. The Lady Vols finished the game 35.5 percent from the field and securing nine triples off 34 attempts from three.

Despite those shooting woes, the Lady Vols only entered the half down six, Oklahoma up 38-32. Part of that was helped by an 11-1 run that the Sooners found during Tennessee’s drought, as well as four threes that propelled their lead in the second quarter.

Oklahoma was able to capitalize off fast breaks, a trait that continued after the break, the Sooners earning 31 of their 73 total points off them.

Tennessee trailed behind through the second half, falling behind by 10 at the most. The tides started to shift with Jewel Spear knocked back two free throws followed by a three that put Tennessee within five points. The Lady Vols were able to build off that comeback, tying it up 56-56 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The first Lady Vol lead after the break came with 6:08 remaining in regulation after a Jasmine Powell layup complete with an and-one. Powell finished the afternoon with a game-high 19 points.

From there Tennessee never fell back behind, holding off the Sooners for a 76-73 victory.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols head back to Knoxville, where they’ll hit the court with Notre Dame, their third consecutive top-25 matchup.