KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee women’s basketball point guard Jordan Walker announced on social media Friday that she plans to return for another season.

Walker is a graduate student at Tennessee in her second season with the Lady Vols after transferring from Western Michigan. The veteran guard said in a statement on Twitter, “It’s been an honor to be a part of the legacy that Pat Summitt built. Playing for the University of Tennessee and being a Lady Vol has been a lifelong dream of mine.”

“My sisters and I strive for greatness daily. We have something truly special and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for us! Let’s run it back, Rocky Top.”

Walker missed her entire sophomore season at WMU due to medical reasons and in the year 2020, the NCAA granted student-athletes the ability to extend their own eligibility if their team was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker is averaging 7.7 points per game this season and has elevated her play in conference games, averaging 9.2 points. The guard is also second on the team in assists with 83 total this season behind Jordan Horston who is out indefinitely. Walker also leads the team in steals in conference play with 18.

The Lady Vols close out the regular season at home on Sunday when they host the LSU Tigers on Senior Day.