Lady Vols guards Jazmine Massengill and Zaay Green enter NCAA transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After Tennessee guard Jazmine Massengill entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, Zaay Green announced her decision to do the same on Wednesday.

Entering the portal does not automatically mean that student-athletes are leaving a program but it is the first step of exploring other options and usually ends with the athlete transferring.

In her announcement on social media, Massengill called it ‘the most difficult decision’.

“I truly appreciate my teammates and the coaching staff for their support and allowing me to do what is in my best interest,” Massengill said.

Massengill started in 30 of 31 games played for the Lady Vols this season. She was fifth in both points and rebounds, averaging 6.5 ppg.

The Chattanooga native was in the same recruiting class as Green, who announced her decision to enter the transfer portal on Instagram.

“I’m very grateful for the memories, but due to my actions and decisions and the coaches, it has been best for me to part my ways from the University of Tennessee and figure out what is best for Zaay Green,” Green said.

Green is scheduled to have a misdemeanor citation booking in May on a charge for simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance.

Green missed the all but two games in the 2019-20 season as a result from season-ending surgery on a torn ACL in her knee. She was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2018-19 when she averaged 10 points per game.

The Lady Vols signed two guards in the 2020 recruiting class in Destiny Salary and Tess Darby.