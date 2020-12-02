Lady Vols improve to 2-0 on the season with 67-50 victory over ETSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Junior guard/forward Rae Burrell is picking up right where she left off last season. Burrell appeared in the starting five for the second game on the season, putting up double digits to help the Lady Vols improve to 2-0 on the season.

Burrell started the last nine games of the Lady Vols 2019-20 campaign and averaged 12.3 points per game in her end of the year spark. In the Lady Vols second game on the 2020-21 season against ETSU, Burrell put dropped 20 points, making 63% of her shots from the field and 50% from three-point range, and ended with 3 steals.

Kellie Harper went with the same starting five against the Buccaneers in Keyen Green, Jordan Walker, Marta Saurez, Rennia Davis, and Rae Burrell. Freshman Suarez opened scoring for the Lady Vols.

The team put up 18 points in the first quarter, shooting 61.5% from the field.

Keyen Green opened scoring for UT in the second quarter with a layup to make it 20-14. With 3:03 left in the 2Q, Rae Burrell’s jumper gave the Lady Vols a 16-point lead making it 36-20.

ETSU went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead, but Tennessee still owned the lead heading into the locker rooms 38-28.

A Rennia Davis jumper sparked a 10-0 run to open the second half. After having to sit the first half due to fouls, the returning leading scorer ended the game with 15 points and 4 rebounds.

The team dropped 12 points in the fourth to keep their lead alive along with their longtime win streak over ETSU, beating the Buccaneers 67-50.

Knoxville native Jakhyia Davis returned to her home city and lead ETSU in scoring with 11 points.

Sophomore guard Jordan Horston provided power coming off of the bench adding 12 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and a career-high 5 steals.

The team continues to show their depth with nine of the 12 Lady Vols active for Tuesday’s game contributing in scoring, with the team shooting 43.9% from the field.

Despite the win, the Lady Vols had trouble turning over the ball–giving it up 22 times. Head coach Kellie Harper said while she’s glad the team won she wished they would have played better.

Tennessee’s defense limited ETSU to 32.1% from the field, stole the ball 16 times, and forced 22 turnovers–scoring 23 points from them. However, Harper said the defense needs some work.

With the win, UT improves their record over the Buccaneers to 24-2-1, continuing a now 22 game win streak over ETSU that dates back to 1971.

Tennessee faces West Virginia on the road next in the SEC/Big 12 on December 6.