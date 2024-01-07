KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE-TV) – The Lady Vols trailed by 17 points with 2:59 left in the second half against Kentucky. With 4:39 left in the third quarter, Tennessee tied the game, and by the final buzzer, Kellie Harper’s squad was walking away with an 18-point victory over the Wildcats.

Tennessee outscored Kentucky 48-20 in the second half to pick up the 87-69 win and advance to 2-0 in conference play.

The win marked the Lady Vols’ fifth straight victory and put an end to Kentucky’s four-game win streak.

The comeback was fueled by great shooting in the second half as the Lady Vols hit 32 of 60 attempts for a season-high 53.3 field goal percentage.

Rickea Jackson led Tennessee with 27 points, while also picking up seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Right behind Jackson was Jewel Spear who had her best game of the year, with a season-high 21 points.

Spear also spearheaded the comeback as she had 11 points in the second as she went 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Tamari Key put in her best defensive performance so far, with a season-high 6 blocks. Key recorded back-to-back blocks during an 11-0 run that was capped off with a Tess Darby three-pointer to tie the game at 55 in the third quarter.

The Lady Vols closed out the third with seven unanswered to take a 66-60 lead into the final stanza and added an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Tennessee continues its SEC schedule Thursday hosting Florida at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.