Lady Vols rally past Missouri 64-51 in second round of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WATE) – Spurred by the second half resurgence of Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis, Tennessee (21-9) battled back from early shooting woes to advance to the SEC quarterfinals, beating Missouri (9-21) 58-49.



The Lady Vols were led by All-SEC junior Rennia Davis also ended the night in double-digits scoring 15 points, her scoring total marked the 27th straight contest Davis has scored in double-digits. Sophomore Rae Burrell who had 16 points, junior Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 points



Tennessee started the SEC Tournament with a plethora of early shooting woes. The Lady Vols were 0-for-8 to start the game, going without a field goal for the first four minutes and forty seconds of play. The scoring drought after Davis sank a long two at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter. Tennessee trailed 17-10 after the first ten minutes of play.



The second quarter saw more of the same from Tennessee early on as the Tigers extended their lead to 13 points before Tamari key drew and one. Key then continued Tennessee’s scoring with a putback sparking a 7-0 run for the Lady Vols.



Basketball, though, is a tale of four quarters not two.



Tennessee started the second half on an 11-0 run tying the contest at 34 with 7:20 left to play in the third quarter – Davis and Burrell each had three points during the run. After the Tigers rallied for a 6 point run, Burrell sunk a free throw near the four minute mark, giving the Lady Vols their first lead of the contest. The free throw part of a 15-0 run for the Lady Vols that spanned the final 6:10 of the quarter. Tennessee led 49-40 at the end of the third quarter.



The Tigers scoring drought continued 54 seconds into the third quarter when Hayley Frank drew and one to put the Tigers back within seven points. The Tigers would rally again to bring the contest within six points.



UP NEXT: Tennessee will play three-seed Kentucky in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal contest. The contest will tip-off 25 minutes after the conclusion of the LSU (20-9) vs. Mississippi State (25-5) which is scheduled for 6 p.m.