Lady Vols roll past the tide 82-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from their tough loss against Georgia, keeping their foot on the gas out of the break to pick up a cushy 26 point win over Alabama.

Alabama opened scoring with a three, with Tennessee answering with its own trey. The teams continued to trade shots to end the first quarter even at 16.

But the close contest only lasted the first ten minutes, as the Tide struggled to defend the Lady Vols inside-out attack

Tamari Key put up ten points in the paint in the second quarter, while Jordan Horston’s hands started getting hot, scoring 12 points including a buzzer-beater to help give the Lady Vols a 19 point lead heading into the locker rooms.

The Lady Vols held a 17-point advantage after the break against Georgia but a third quarter meltdown lead to the Bulldogs outscoring the orange and white 29-9.

This game, it was a different story.

Tennessee turned the ball over within the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, prompting a quick timeout called by Kellie Harper. Following the early timeout, the Lady Vols were back on track and full steam ahead leading to an 82-56 win over Alabama.

Rennia Davis recorded her fifth double-double on the season, and 34th career overall double-double, scoring 21 points and ten rebounds.

Rae Burrell, Key and Horston all scored in double-digits.

The Lady Vols scored 44 of their 82 points in the paint, while also shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc.

“We’ve been scoring in the paint, now, even there’s versatilty in how we score in the paint,” said head coach Kellie Harper following the win. “We’re finding different ways to get those points and that’s what I’m proud of.”

UT improves to 9-2 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play.

Alabama has held UT to 65 points or less in the last six meetings until today.

Up Next: The Lady Vols will gear up to host UConn in a matchup between two tradition-rich, powerhouse programs. The game tips off at 7 P.M. at Thompson-Boling Arena.