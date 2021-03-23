Lady Vols season ends in San Antonio falling short to Michigan, 70, 55

Lady Vols are now 28-3 in the NCAA Second Round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lady Vols wrap up the season 17-8 after falling short to five-seeded Michigan in the Second Round of Riverwalk Region in the NCAA Tournament, 70-55.

Kellie Harper led her Alma Mater to the Second Round of the tournament for the first time since 2018 and is now 1-1 in the NCAA tournament play at the helm.

Michigan lit it up from beyond the perimeter in the program’s first-ever meeting to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history, keeping Tennessee out of the third round for now over five years.

Tennessee shot 33% from the field and only made two shots from deep on the team’s 14 attempts, with the first one coming from Rae Burrell with 7:45 left in the game. While Michigan shot 38% from the field and made 6-of-20 from beyond the perimeter, with four treys coming from Hailey Brown who had 14 points.

“We didn’t finish layups. I think we missed 17 layups on the game. It’s going to be really tough to advance against a talented opponent if you can’t finish.” Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper

The Wolverines played tough on defense packing it in on the Lady Vols making Tennessee take contested shots, making the ones that did not fall even tougher to swallow.

“Every time we put the ball on the floor I felt like it was two, three defenders getting their hands in there, making us turn the ball over,” said senior Rennia Davis. “We weren’t as patient as we needed to be on offense, especially in the first half.”

The Lady Vols turned the ball over 16 times compared to the Wolverine’s 13.

After a quiet first half, Rae Burrell and Rennia Davis helped make a late push but it was not enough to close the double-digit gap Michigan created through three quarters.

Davis ended with a team-high 12 points. Burrell had 11 points and Kasi Kushkituah had 10 points. Tamari Key led the team in rebounds with 9 of the team’s 40.

“I thought not playing in the NCAA tournament last year, hurt us a little bit because we didn’t have that experience,” said Harper.

Michigan will go onto to play the winner of the Baylor/Virginia Tech game next.