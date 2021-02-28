Lady Vols secure No. 3 seed in women’s SEC tournament following 88-54 win over Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In their curtain call at The Summitt seniors Rennia Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah gave Lady Vols fans a finale to remember as they lead Tennessee to a 88-54 win over Auburn.
The Lady Vols end the regular season 15-6 (9-4 in conference play) securing the No. 3 seed in SEC standings.
Davis’ scored a layup off a fast break less than five seconds into the game ensuring that Tennessee never trailed. She ended the afternoon with game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, posting her 37th career double-double, to extend her streak of scoring at least twenty points per game to five.
Kasiyahna Kushkituah shined in the regular season finale, posting a new career high 19-points against the Tigers while hauling in eight rebounds.
Junior Rae Burrell along with sophomore and Jordan Horston both scored in double-digits pouring in 14 and 12 points respectively, while sophomore Tamari Key had a double-double 10 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will travel to Greeneville, South Carolina for the Women’s SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Tennessee will play the winner of the No. 6/11 game on Friday evening.