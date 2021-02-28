Lady Vols secure No. 3 seed in women’s SEC tournament following 88-54 win over Auburn

Feb 28, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols forward Jaiden McCoy (15) and center Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) and guard Rennia Davis (0) stand with Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper while being recognized during senior night before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In their curtain call at The Summitt seniors Rennia Davis and Kasiyahna Kushkituah gave Lady Vols fans a finale to remember as they lead Tennessee to a 88-54 win over Auburn.



The Lady Vols end the regular season 15-6 (9-4 in conference play) securing the No. 3 seed in SEC standings.

Davis’ scored a layup off a fast break less than five seconds into the game ensuring that Tennessee never trailed. She ended the afternoon with game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, posting her 37th career double-double, to extend her streak of scoring at least twenty points per game to five.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah shined in the regular season finale, posting a new career high 19-points against the Tigers while hauling in eight rebounds.



Junior Rae Burrell along with sophomore and Jordan Horston both scored in double-digits pouring in 14 and 12 points respectively, while sophomore Tamari Key had a double-double 10 points, 10 rebounds.

A starter since day one, Rennia Davis.



The limited capacity crowd mustered all they could to honor @Legend_Hooper before her last game at the Summitt. #LadyVols pic.twitter.com/shtvV9x3Cr — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) February 28, 2021

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will travel to Greeneville, South Carolina for the Women’s SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Tennessee will play the winner of the No. 6/11 game on Friday evening.