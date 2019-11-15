Lady Vols start slow, finish big with 73-43 win over Tennessee State

A slow start did not stop Tennessee from running away with a 73-43 win over Tennessee State on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols scored a season-low 14 points in the first quarter before piling up 21 in the second to lead by 13 points at halftime.

Rae Burrell came off the bench to lead Tennessee with a game-high 14 points, tying a career-high. Rennia Davis, who was coming off a 33 point, 10 rebound performance at No. 15 Notre Dame on Monday, followed up her career-high performance with another double-double. The junior scored 12 points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds.

Tennessee had 19 turnovers in the game compared to 12 for the Lady Tigers. But Tennessee State only scored seven points off the Lady Vols’ mistakes.

The Lady Vols’ six-game home-stand continues Nov. 19 against Stetson at 7 p.m. ET.