Lady Vols stun No. 15 Notre Dame 74-63

Tennessee guard Rennia Davis (0) reacts after scoring in the first half of a first-round game against UCLA in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Just three games into the Kellie Harper era, the Lady Vols first year head coach earned a signature win as Tennessee stunned No. 15 Notre Dame on the road 74-63.

Junior Rennia Davis was the driving force behind the Lady Vols upset, posting 33 points (tying a career high for Davis) and hauling in 10 rebounds. Davis became the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker with 30 points and 10 rebounds against a ranked opponent – she was 12 of 20 from the field, with five 3-pointers. Davis’s double-double was the 20th of her career, tying her for 16th all-time in UT history.

Tennessee announced prior to the start of the game that the Lady Vols leading scorer Zaay Green would be out indefinitely with a torn ACL. Fellow sophomore Jazmine Massengill replaced Green in the starting lineup. Massengill added 13 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks (a team-best in each category). Freshmen Jordan Horston and Tamari Key ended in double digits with 12 and 11 respectively.  

UP NEXT:
The Lady Vols return home to Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday to host Tennessee State University.









Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

