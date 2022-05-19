LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Lenoir City baseball team is enjoying its best season on the diamond since the early 2000s and capped off regional play with a championship.

The Panthers (23-9, 8-0 District) hosted South-Doyle in a District Championship rematch and came out on the winning side again, beating the Cherokees, 6-5.

The Panthers got the bats going early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and adding a pair of runs in the third to make it a 4-0 game. But the Cherokees were not going down without a fight. South-Doyle scored two runs in the fourth and added three in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Panther’s Jordan Carroll responded in the bottom of the sixth, powering a single up the left-center field to bring Bailey Carroll home to tie the game at 5 all. Then Grayson Vincil drove home the go-ahead run to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead.

Panther’s outfielder Trey Wilhite caught the final out deep in the right field to put the game to bed. Lenoir City is set to host Upperman (26-9, 10-2 District) on Friday in the AAA Sectional. South-Doyle (19-6, 6-2 District) will hit the road and face Tullahoma (25-13, 4-6 District) on Friday.