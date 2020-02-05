Local athletes sign scholarships on National Signing Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the second time in franchise history, and fans are expected to turn out in record numbers for the biggest celebration in Kansas City history on Wednesday. More than 1 million people are expected to pack the route down Grand Boulevard from 6th Street all the way to Union Station, where the celebration will crescendo with a rally at Union Station.

Fans can expect to see all the Chiefs champions scattered across 17 double-decker buses, Warpaint and other distinguished guests. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m., just south of the River Market area, and will make its way to Union Station for the rally at approximately 1:30 p.m.