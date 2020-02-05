Local athletes sign scholarships on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Around 60 area athletes signed scholarships to continue their careers at the college level on National Signing Day Wednesday.
This list does not include athletes that signed during the Early Signing Period. If you see an athlete or school that was not mentioned, email mhughes@wate.com and we will update the list.
Alcoa
Malik Hall (University of the Cumberlands Football)
Anderson County
Matt Murphy (Carson-Newman Football)
Austin Elliott (ETSU Football)
Waylon Harris (University of the Cumberlands Football)
Echo Haverkamp (Mount Holy Oak Girls Soccer)
Cody White (Campbellsville Soccer)
Austin-East
Trey Foster (ETSU Football)
Bearden
Gavin Campbell (ETSU Football)
Andrew Kregel (Maryville College Football)
Kenneth Parker-Smith (Union College Football)
CAK
Zander Tonkin (Elon Football)
Luke Etherton (Ole Miss Track & Field)
Josh Whitaker (Carson-Newman Track & Field)
Campbell County
Daymon Seiber (Union College Football)
Javan McCulley ( Carson-Newman Football)
Chaz Duverney ( Carson-Newman Football)
Catholic
Bryce Nicely (Austin Peay Football)
Paxton Robertson (Western Carolina Football)
Eleni Christopoulos (Wentworth Track and Field)
Kate Gleason (Travecca Nazarene Soccer)
Clinton
Bryce Collins (Carson-Newman Football)
Hardin Valley
Kelton Gunn (Furman Football)
Jaylen Moore (Western Carolina Football)
Daven Jones (Tennessee PWO Football)
Cameron York (Mount St. Joseph Football)
Luke Filipkowski (Berry College Football)
Farragut
Colin Ross (Duke Football)
Alec Keathley (University of Dayton Football)
Gavin Wilkinson (University of the Cumberlands Football)
Brenna Bocik (Ohio State Dance)
Greenback
Holden Willis (South Florida Football)
Karns
Neyland Fendley (Carson Newman Football)
Chase Hill (Bluefield College Football)
Jalen Tucker (Lindsey Wilson Football)
Loudon
Emerson Tripp (University of the Cumberlands Football)
Maryville
Ashton Maples (Tennessee Tech Football)
Tommy Ledford (University of the Cumberlands Football)
A.J.Davis (UAB Football – signing Friday)
Powell
Bailor Hughes (Furman Football)
Tyler Kirkess (Virginia-Wise Football)
Michael Treadwell (Austin Peay PWO Football)
Cade Ballinger (ETSU Football)
South-Doyle
Santana Curtis (Air Force Football)
Mason Brang (Carson-Newman Football)
Jordun Wilson (Morehead State Football)
Nate Adabyo (Morehead State Football)
Michael Potter (Morehead State Football)
Mohamed Sanoe (Austin PeayFootball)
Damion Brabson (Union College Football)
West
Drew Francis (MTSU Football)
Tyrece Edwards (MTSU Football)
Omarian Wright (Lindsey Wilson Football)
Tyrell Ragland (Carson-Newman Football)
Sebastian Latorre (Wofford Track & Field)
Alexander Magnuson (ETSU Soccer)
Haley Creech (St. Andrews Girls Soccer)
Isabel Petre (Austin Peay Girls Soccer)
Andrew Kline (Hampden Sydney Lacrosse)
Walker Cantrell (Birmingham Southern Lacrosse)