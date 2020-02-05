Closings
Local athletes sign scholarships on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Around 60 area athletes signed scholarships to continue their careers at the college level on National Signing Day Wednesday.

This list does not include athletes that signed during the Early Signing Period. If you see an athlete or school that was not mentioned, email mhughes@wate.com and we will update the list.

Alcoa

Malik Hall (University of the Cumberlands Football)

Anderson County

Matt Murphy (Carson-Newman Football)

Austin Elliott (ETSU Football)

Waylon Harris (University of the Cumberlands Football)

Echo Haverkamp (Mount Holy Oak Girls Soccer)

Cody White (Campbellsville Soccer)

Austin-East

Trey Foster (ETSU Football)

Bearden

Gavin Campbell (ETSU Football)

Andrew Kregel (Maryville College Football)

Kenneth Parker-Smith (Union College Football)

CAK

Zander Tonkin (Elon Football)

Luke Etherton (Ole Miss Track & Field)

Josh Whitaker (Carson-Newman Track & Field)

Campbell County

Daymon Seiber (Union College Football)

Javan McCulley ( Carson-Newman Football)

Chaz Duverney ( Carson-Newman Football)

Catholic

Bryce Nicely (Austin Peay Football)

Paxton Robertson (Western Carolina Football)

Eleni Christopoulos (Wentworth Track and Field)

Kate Gleason (Travecca Nazarene Soccer)

Clinton

Bryce Collins (Carson-Newman Football)

Hardin Valley

Kelton Gunn (Furman Football)

Jaylen Moore (Western Carolina Football)

Daven Jones (Tennessee PWO Football)

Cameron York (Mount St. Joseph Football)

Luke Filipkowski (Berry College Football)

Farragut

Colin Ross (Duke Football)

Alec Keathley (University of Dayton Football)

Gavin Wilkinson (University of the Cumberlands Football)

Brenna Bocik (Ohio State Dance)

Greenback

Holden Willis (South Florida Football)

Karns

Neyland Fendley (Carson Newman Football)

Chase Hill (Bluefield College Football)

Jalen Tucker (Lindsey Wilson Football)

Loudon

Emerson Tripp (University of the Cumberlands Football)

Maryville

Ashton Maples (Tennessee Tech Football)

Tommy Ledford (University of the Cumberlands Football)

A.J.Davis (UAB Football – signing Friday)

Powell

Bailor Hughes (Furman Football)

Tyler Kirkess (Virginia-Wise Football)

Michael Treadwell (Austin Peay PWO Football)

Cade Ballinger (ETSU Football)

South-Doyle

Santana Curtis (Air Force Football)

Mason Brang (Carson-Newman Football)

Jordun Wilson (Morehead State Football)

Nate Adabyo (Morehead State Football)

Michael Potter (Morehead State Football)

Mohamed Sanoe (Austin PeayFootball)

Damion Brabson (Union College Football)

West

Drew Francis (MTSU Football)

Tyrece Edwards (MTSU Football)

Omarian Wright (Lindsey Wilson Football)

Tyrell Ragland (Carson-Newman Football)

Sebastian Latorre (Wofford Track & Field)

Alexander Magnuson (ETSU Soccer)

Haley Creech (St. Andrews Girls Soccer)

Isabel Petre (Austin Peay Girls Soccer)

Andrew Kline (Hampden Sydney Lacrosse)

Walker Cantrell (Birmingham Southern Lacrosse)

