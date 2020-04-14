Local photographer offers photo ops for spring athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Under a light blue sky on a crisp Spring evening Megan Turner stood in her Columbia Blue softball uniform. That’s not out of the ordinary for the Gibbs senior, but standing in her driveway wearing the uniform is.



“This team this year, we were really excited for this year,” Turner said. “We had something to prove after we sort of had a down year last year and this year we were ready to fight.”



Their fight was cut short amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gibbs softball had just ended their third game of the season when Coach Mitchell told her players the season was suspended. The brash ending means that many girls, including Turner, still need to retrieve their jersey’s and cleats that were left at the facilities.



“It stinks, I mean I’ve played softball with my friends since I was like three years old,” she said. “I was really hoping I would get to play with them this senior season and get a ring and win state.”



Photographer Danny Parker hasn’t had the spring he expected to either.



“With no sports, everything is just different right now, everything is quiet,” Parker said.



In a typical spring, Parker has little quiet time. If the Smokies are underway he’s at Smokies Stadium most Wednesdays and Sundays. Most other days he’s shooting for Five Star Preps, often starting at a baseball game mid-afternoon then finishing the day at a softball field while making stops tennis courts and track facilities in between.



“Pretty much something every single day,” Parker explained. “As someone who has a spring sports background, it’s tough. I feel for the kids.”



Parker wanted to find a way to capture this time for seniors, so he, alongside friend and colleague Jesse Smithey of Five Star Preps brainstormed how to fill the void sports had left, interact with the community and still adhere to social distancing guidelines. The pair had the idea to use Parker’s long-range lenses, typically used for shooting high school football and baseball tens of yards away, for photoshoots taken at a safe social distance.





For session inquiries email Danny Parker at ParkerPhotography@yahoo.com





“Ordinarily for a portrait shoot I guess you would be four to six feet away so I didn’t even bring those lenses for the shoots I’ve done,” he said. “So it’s been 700-800 millimeters all the way up to 560 millimeters. I’ve been trying to shoot bald eagles in Sevierville and I just keep those lenses on for portraits.”



Parker is charging just $50 per session, allowing athletes to wear multiple outfits, bring in pets and even get a family shot.



“It is weird shooting those people without them moving,” he said. “It’s usually you’re looking for a play at second or a play at the bag but you’re looking for somebody standing at the end of the driveway at this point.”



So with a driveway between Turner and Parker, athletes like Megan get to create a few more memories in that Columbia Blue Gibbs Softball Uniform – documenting a unique chapter in her life.



“It means a lot because I’ve got to have some memories from this time, she said. “I’m definitely going to remember my senior year for different reasons than most.”



