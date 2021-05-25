2021 Spring Fling Day 1: Austin-East soccer team dominates, advances to state semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin-East Roadrunners dominate Gibson County, 8-0, Tuesday afternoon to advance to the TSSAA Class A state semifinals.

The Roadrunners aren’t the only team from East Tennessee that’s dominating their advancement in the Class A tournament.

The Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders shutout Memphis East, 9-0.

That’s a combined 17 goals by the two talented East Tennessee schools all the way in Murfreesboro.

Up next, the Roadrunners will face Merrol Hyde at 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

The Highlanders will face Signal Mountain 2:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

The state championship game will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.

Other Knoxville area teams competing include Sevier County (18-1-2) vs. Murfreesboro Central (14-4-2) in Class AA. The two are set to play at 7:30 p.m. EST In Class AAA, Farragut (15-2-3) is facing Oakland (18-0-3) at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday and Bearden (18-3-1) is playing Collierville (18-1-3) at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday Division II begins play. Knoxville Webb (18-0) faces CPA (14-4-1) in the Class A semifinal at 5:30 p.m.