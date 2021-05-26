2021 Spring Fling Day 2: Gibbs, Farragut looking to stay in baseball, softball winner’s bracket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three Knoxville-area high school baseball teams are looking to keep their winning ways going.

Class AAA perennial power Farragut defeated McMinn County 8-0 Tuesday and faces Hardin County at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday. McMinn County is looking to stave off elimination against Clarksville.

In Class AA Pigeon Forge and Gibbs earned wins. Pigeon Forge defeated Ripley 4-0 and faces Nolensville at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gibbs defeated Watertown 4-3 and faces Covington also at 1:30 p.m.

In Division II Class A, CAK defeated Tipton-Rosemark 5-1 and faces CPA on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

Softball

Gibbs and Farragut softball also got off to great starts.

The Gibbs Lady Eagles defeated Greenbrier 6-0 and face Forrest at 5 p.m. in Class AA. Union County fell to Red Bank, 6-2. They will look to stay alive in the state tournament in a game against Sequatchie County.

The Farragut Lady Admirals defeated Dickson County 3-1 Tuesday and are facing Coffee County in a Wednesday morning matchup for a spot in the Class AAA semifinals.

Soccer

Will it be a regional rematch in Class A for the state soccer title?

Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman won convincingly in their openers against Gibson County, 8-0, and Memphis East, 9-0, respectively. The Roadrunners are facing Merrol Hyde for a spot in the semifinals while the Highlanders face Signal Mountain. Both games are at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sevier County won its tough opener, 3-2, against Murfreesboro Central in Class AA. They face Dyersburg in a primetime matchup at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Page-Greeneville match on Friday.

In Class AAA, Bearden was able to get by Collierville in extra time 1-0. The Bulldogs face Franklin at 7:30 p.m. for a spot in the final. Rival Farragut had its season come to an end against Oakland 5-2.

Division II play starts today with the semifinals. Knoxville Webb faces CPA at 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

In boys team tennis, Webb defeated St. George’s 4-2 to advance to the Division II Class A final against CPA. In Division I Class A, L&N Stem Academy lost to Merrol Hyde, 4-1.

On the girls’ side, L&N Stem fell to Summertown, 4-1 in Division I Class A.

CAK was able to defeat Lausanne 4-1 in Division II Class A. They will face University School-Jackson in the title game Wednesday morning. USJ defeated Webb 4-1.

In Division II Class AA Catholic defeated Brentwood Academy 4-0. They will face Chattanooga Baylor for the state title Wednesday.

Individual singles and doubles play begins Thursday.