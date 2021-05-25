2021 Spring Fling primer: Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2021 Spring Fling state championships are underway in Murfreesboro. Here’s a breakdown of the baseball teams who made the double elimination tournament, locations and brackets:
All times are Eastern Time.
Directions, ticket prices, parking and COVID-19 procedures.
Class A
Games are being played at Riverdale High School and Stewarts Creek High School.
Tuesday, May 25
- Moore County (19-9-3) vs. South Pittsburg (20-13), 5 p.m. SCHS
- North Greene (26-8) vs. South Fulton (23-11), 7:30 p.m. SCHS
- Summertown (28-8) vs. University School-Johnson City (22-13), 5 p.m. RHS
- Lake County (30-6) vs. East Robertson (26-7), 7:30 p.m. RHS
Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Blackman High School. Full bracket here.
Class AA
Games are being played at Smyrna High School and Blackman High School.
Tuesday, May 25
- Nolensville (24-9) vs. Signal Mountain (26-8), 5 p.m. SHS
- Ripley (23-14) vs. Pigeon Forge (29-4), 7:30 p.m. SHS
- Gibbs (28-7) vs. Watertown (27-5), 5 p.m. BHS
- Covington (24-15) vs. Greenbrier (21-7) 7:30 p.m.
Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Siegel High School. Full bracket here.
Class AAA
Games are being played at Oakland High School and Siegel High School.
Tuesday, May 25
- Brighton (24-14) vs. Science Hill (30-9), 5 p.m. SHS
- Siegel (37-8) vs. Beech (28-10), 7:30 p.m. SHS
- Farragut (36-5) vs. McMinn County (20-12-1), 5 p.m. OHS
- Hardin County (26-7) vs. Clarksville (32-5), 7:30 p.m. OHS
Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Oakland High School. Full bracket here.
Division II Class A
All games are being played at Middle Tennessee Christian School.
Tuesday, May 25
- CPA (28-14-1) vs. Northpoint Christian (32-7), 5 p.m.
- CAK (32-8) vs. Tipton-Rosemark (24-15), 7:30 p.m.
Finals are 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at MTCS. Full bracket here.
Division II Class AA
All games are being played at Wilson Central High School.
Tuesday, May 25
- Briarcrest (28-5) vs. McCallie (20-9), 5 p.m.
- Baylor (23-3) vs. Brentwood Academy 7:30 p.m.
Finals are 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at WCHS. Full bracket here.