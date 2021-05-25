2021 Spring Fling primer: Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2021 Spring Fling state championships are underway in Murfreesboro. Here’s a breakdown of the baseball teams who made the double elimination tournament, locations and brackets:

All times are Eastern Time.

Directions, ticket prices, parking and COVID-19 procedures.

Class A

Games are being played at Riverdale High School and Stewarts Creek High School.

Tuesday, May 25

  • Moore County (19-9-3) vs. South Pittsburg (20-13), 5 p.m. SCHS
  • North Greene (26-8) vs. South Fulton (23-11), 7:30 p.m. SCHS
  • Summertown (28-8) vs. University School-Johnson City (22-13), 5 p.m. RHS
  • Lake County (30-6) vs. East Robertson (26-7), 7:30 p.m. RHS

Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Blackman High School. Full bracket here.

Class AA

Games are being played at Smyrna High School and Blackman High School.

Tuesday, May 25

  • Nolensville (24-9) vs. Signal Mountain (26-8), 5 p.m. SHS
  • Ripley (23-14) vs. Pigeon Forge (29-4), 7:30 p.m. SHS
  • Gibbs (28-7) vs. Watertown (27-5), 5 p.m. BHS
  • Covington (24-15) vs. Greenbrier (21-7) 7:30 p.m.

Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Siegel High School. Full bracket here.

Class AAA

Games are being played at Oakland High School and Siegel High School. 

Tuesday, May 25

  • Brighton (24-14) vs. Science Hill (30-9), 5 p.m. SHS
  • Siegel (37-8) vs. Beech (28-10), 7:30 p.m. SHS
  • Farragut (36-5) vs. McMinn County (20-12-1), 5 p.m. OHS
  • Hardin County (26-7) vs. Clarksville (32-5), 7:30 p.m. OHS

Finals are 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Oakland High School. Full bracket here.

Division II Class A

All games are being played at Middle Tennessee Christian School.

Tuesday, May 25

  • CPA (28-14-1) vs. Northpoint Christian (32-7), 5 p.m.
  • CAK (32-8) vs. Tipton-Rosemark (24-15), 7:30 p.m.

Finals are 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at MTCS. Full bracket here.

Division II Class AA

All games are being played at Wilson Central High School.

Tuesday, May 25

  • Briarcrest (28-5) vs. McCallie (20-9), 5 p.m.
  • Baylor (23-3) vs. Brentwood Academy 7:30 p.m.

Finals are 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at WCHS. Full bracket here.

