KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Most Valuable Player has made his mark in baseball history, but not before he made a stop in Kodak after a leg injury.

Before hitting absolute bombs for the Braves, who acquired him in July of the 2021 season, Soler was in Kodak, Tennessee in 2016. On June 7 of that year, the Chicago Cubs placed Soler on the 15-day disabled list after a hamstring injury.

Not long after, he ended up with the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment. Then, on July 22, he was assigned for rehab at the Tennessee Smokies. According to Minor League Baseball, in nine games and 30 at-bats, Soler drove in four runs on five hits with two RBIs.

After a couple of weeks, the left fielder found himself back in Chicago before getting traded to the Kansas City Royals in early December of 2016.

Born in Havana, Cuba in 1992, the outfielder Soler will be remembered forever throughout Braves baseball history for his outstanding performance in the 2021 World Series. His absolute moonshot to start the scoring in Game 6 against the Astros will be one of the most recognized World Series highlights ever. Soler totaled three home runs, six RBIs a .300 batting average in the World Series.