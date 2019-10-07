A slice of Friday night

On a Friday Night in Oak Ridge there’s a time-honored pregame tradition: a stop at Big Ed’s Pizza. Beginning as early as school dismissal.



Jon Harris, Big Ed’s General Manager, was a Wildcats football player in high school, meaning he didn’t participate in the tradition in high school. His first game day on the other side was eye-opening. Now, it’s one of his favorites at 101 Broadway.

“It’s really fun and I love to be back in the kitchen when there’s a big crowd excited for an event,” Jon Harris said.

Ed Neusel opened shop in 1970 but Joe Gaddis, the Oak Ridge head football coach, has been eating Big Ed’s since he was a kid.



“When I was in junior high back in Huntsville, Alabama Big Ed’s pizza was there,” Gaddis said. “It burned down and unbeknownst to me it moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where I ended up in the late 1980’s.”

Neusel had moved to Michigan before settling in Oak Ridge. The pizza-maker choosing the area for it’s school system. Gaddis said he was floored when he realized his favorite pizza shop was in his new hometown.

“It was before the internet and cell phones,” Gaddis said. “I’m one of the few guys that ate it in Huntsville many years ago and eat it right now in Oak Ridge.”

Gaddis hardly the only patron, on a Friday in the fall Big Ed’s cranks out anywhere from 300-600 pizza’s. It’s proximity to the football field aids business – but it’s also the way they make their product.

“We kind of make it the old way,” Harris said. “We put a lot of work into it and we don’t take shortcuts. All of our ingredients are fresh. We make our dough here, we make our sauce in the store we even cut up and grind our sausage. Everything on the pizza is really fresh and that makes it a lot different.”



