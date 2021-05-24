Austin-East boys soccer team needs funding for meals as they head to state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin-East Roadrunners boys soccer team has been stunning everyone, but they’re not done yet.

The team is heading to the state tournament, which also means they have to come up with some cash for expenses. Coach Jonathan Netherland says the costs of transportation, equipment and lodging have all been covered; however, the cost of food has not.

Money donated would go toward feeding the team between Tuesday and Friday, so they’re asking the community to step up and help the team.

Netherland says the soccer team represents families from Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania, Mexico, Senegal and Rwanda. He commends his players, saying they have achieved so much in a year marked by tragedy.

If you want to help send the Austin-East soccer team to the state tournament, there’s an app for that. Coach Netherland is accepting payments via his CashApp, $JonathanNetherland

The Roadrunners will face Gibson County at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, May 25, at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.