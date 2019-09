Braden Carnes had a perfect Friday night. Literally. The signal caller went 14-14 for 322 yards and six touchdowns in Cherokees 50-0 win over Oliver Springs. Carnes gave credit to his teammates for his successful outing.

“I could’ve stayed back there all night,” Carnes said. “Credit to my O-Line.”

Greenback looks to extend their win streak to four this Friday as they travel to Lenoir City.