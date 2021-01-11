Boyd Sports announces plans to manage, operate Kingsport franchise in Appy League

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Boyd Sports plans to take over management of the Kingsport franchise in the Appalachian League while the league transitions to a college wood bat league.

According to a release from Boyd Sports, LLC, the company will assume all business operations for the Kingsport team.

Boyd Sports owns the Tennessee Smokies and the Appy League franchises in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville.

The Kingsport team will continue to play at Hunter Wright Stadium and will start the 2021 season on June 3 against Bluefield.

BREAKING – Randy Boyd continues to grow his sports brand.

I’ve learned Boyd will announce that his company will take over managerial operations of the Kingsport professional baseball team. @randyboyd pic.twitter.com/DWrgAs9Zqa — Tim Owens (@TimOwensTV) January 11, 2021

The release says staffing and other important details will be released at a later time.

“We are ecstatic that upper-level baseball will continue in Kingsport with the new look Appy League. We are also excited to partner with Boyd Sports to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Kingsport Club,” said Jud Teague, Executive Director of Visit Kingsport. “Boyd Sports has a proven record of providing an excellent fan experience and community relations. I have no doubt they will bring this to Kingsport.”

“We are very pleased to add Kingsport Baseball to our Boyd Sports family and grow a strong relationship with the Kingsport community,” said Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO. “We are thrilled to be a part of the community, and we cannot wait to get started. We are looking forward to great success for many years to come.”