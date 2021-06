KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Christian Academy of Knoxville grad Davis Shore has qualified for the US Open.

The tournament takes place next week at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California.

Shores shot 11-under to win the qualifying tournament at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Georgia, outlasting Hayden Buckley by one stroke.

Shore was the 2014 Tennessee Junior Amateur champion and 2018 Tennessee Amateur Golfer of the Year.