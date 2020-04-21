COVID-19 STRIKEOUT: Minor league players grapple with uncertainty of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “It’s something I’ve never dealt with. Knowing other people are, everybody else in the world and in the baseball community, makes it a little bit easier.”

Working your way up in the minor league system can be tough as it is, especially for pitchers who can get moved within the organization at any time. That added layer of uncertainty with COVID-19 has been tough to strikeout.

Scott Effross, a pitcher in the Cubs organization, was playing up with the Cubs for spring training. He was able to get in four games before everything halted.

“[It was] already a weird start to all this”

It had been rainy in Arizona, and the past couple of practices had been rained out when they received the news that the season would be postponed indefinitely, as the COVID-19 pandemic grew.

The players had about two days to collect their stuff and return home for an impromptu offseason, with no set return date in sight.

Effross played for the Smokies the past two seasons. Halfway through the year in 2019, the organization approached him about changing his arm slot. Since then, Effross has been working on re-creating his delivery and is using this unforeseen downtime to perfect it.

“Honestly this could be a blessing in disguise to give me some more practice with my new arm slot and work on fine tuning some details I was working on, and had to work on in spring training. Hopefully when/if the season opens back up, I’ll be able to hit the ground running and be in mid-season shape.”

He has been lucky enough to find a place to get his work done in Pittsburgh. The Cubs have given their players a “good sense of direction” for how they want them to approach this time with throwing regimes, workouts, and lifts to keep them season ready. Effross has linked up with a couple of guys to throw with, practicing with precaution, to give him a sense of normality.

“When you do it by yourself for so long it gets monotonous,” Effross said. “Just being able to talk to other people whether, it’s in text or in person, helps make it more normal.”

With no set start date to the season, and what it could like for the majors and minor leagues as we creep further into the season, the thought can be daunting but Effross finds comfort in knowing he’s not alone on this journey.

“Makes you realize how small the baseball family really is,” he said. “Usually we’re all playing against each other, but now we’re all working towards the same goal to make sure the disease stops from spreading.”

What’s next?

Earlier this month, there were multiple reports of the MLB and MLBPA discussing options to play regular season games at spring training locations in Arizona and or Florida, in a confined and controlled setting, to kickstart the season.

While league officials continue to navigate the pandemic and create a solution, Effross says he’s focused on working hard to stay ready for whenever he gets the call.

“Whatever form it looks like, whether it’s in Arizona or Florida, or just some sort of normal season-looking type, I’ll be ready,” he said.

The right-handed pitcher does not know where he will play next, or what the minor league season will look like in this unprecedented year, so he tries to block out the “doom and gloom” and focuses on “controlling what he can control” right now– by practicing social distancing and working hard.

“We’re all doing our part but obviously we all want to play baseball again,” he said.

When he’s not training, the pitcher has filled his extra time with more cooking, diving into Netflix series and catching up on some reading he did not get to at spring training. He also reflects on his time with Smokies the past two seasons, noting the enjoyable summers in Knoxville, and misses Pharmacy’s ice cream sundaes and Honey Bee’s Americanos while he resides in Pittsburgh for the time being.