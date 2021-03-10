ETSU to ‘explore opportunities in athletics to both celebrate our country as well as celebrate diversity’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University’s president has once again addressed the controversy surrounding the men’s basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland spoke to the university’s Student Government Association during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

When questioned by SGA members, Dr. Noland addressed both the outrage and support from the community stemming from the team kneeling before the game versus Chattanooga on February 15.

An ETSU official confirmed the team has done so prior to other games this season as well.

Similar scenes have also been recorded across the nation as players try to bring attention to racial inequities and injustices in the country.

Previously, Dr. Noland said he believed the team meant no disrespect, but that he believes it does not reflect the values of the region.

Tuesday afternoon he repeated that sentiment and said he hopes for future discussions on these issues.

Dr. Noland said, “That we as a campus can play a lead role in facilitating discussion and dialogue so that individuals across entities can come together and find commonality.” He went on to say as the school moves forward you will see ETSU explore opportunities in athletics to both celebrate our country and diversity.

