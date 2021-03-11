Family road trip: Bearden teams’ state run includes four sets of siblings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden High School is one of just three teams in TSSAA Division I to send both their boys and girls basketball teams to the state tournament this year.

It’s a family affair. Literally.

Between the two Class AAA squads there’s four sets of siblings on the teams, including the Treadwells.

Hayden is a senior on the boys team and Avery is a sophomore on the girls squad. Both are key contributors in getting their teams to Murfreesboro this season.

“It’s so amazing,” Hayden said. “I’ve grown up playing basketball with (Avery), and we’ve always been really close since we’ve been growing up. Now to be able to both go and compete for a state title is an amazing feeling.”

When asked about what he liked most about watchin his sister play, Hayden said her dominance in the post. He said there is no one that can stop her.

“Both of us didn’t really have a super good ending last year, and I think that it’s really cool that both of us get to go at the same time,” Avery said.

“This has been just a magical season,” father Justin Treadwell said. “I’m so glad we got to play this year and for both of them to get to state I couldn’t be prouder as a parent. It’s really, really awesome.”

The Bearden Lady Bulldogs (30-1) play their first game of the BlueCross Basketball Championships at 4 p.m. CST Thursday against Hardin County (20-2). District rival Maryville faces (26-6) faces Page (22-7) at 8:30 p.m.

The Bearden boys (30-3) will face Cane Ridge (18-0) at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Oak Ridge (27-5) will take on Siegel (27-4) at 7 p.m.