Farragut advances to title game with thrilling extra innings victory

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Farragut Lady Admirals used a brilliant pitching performance from junior Avery Flatford and scored four runs in the 8th inning to outlast Summit 5-1 on Thursday night in the state semifinals.

Flatford gave up just one run on nine hits over eight innings to secure the victory in the circle.

Ava Gruzowski came to the plate in the eigth inning of a tie ballgame and hit a two run double scoring Cameron Young and Lauren Brakovec for what turned out to be the game winning runs.

The Lady Admirals will play the winner between Summit and Coffee on Friday at 4pm eastern time for the AAA State Championship. Farragut needs to win just one of two games on Friday.