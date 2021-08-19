Farragut football coach Eddie Courtney ready for season after battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- This summer was much different than last for Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney.

On September 15, 2020, the team announced Courtney was entering his second battle with cancer. Courtney defeated Hodgkin’s disease in 2005 but was fighting a different type of disease this round. Courtney had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer of 2020 and was set to have surgery a few days before their region opener.

His surgery was a success but ended up sidelining him that week–forcing the coach to miss his first game for just the second time since 1981.

As resilient as they come, Courtney quickly resumed head coaching duties and guided the Admirals to a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance.

This year, Courtney said his doctors gave him the “thumbs up” and is in good spirits and good health ahead of the season.

“I’m doing good, my health’s great been through all the doctors this summer. Everybody gave me a thumbs up, ready to go at it,” said Courtney. “I really feel good, feel blessed, glad to be out here playing football.”

“That’s what I cherish to do, get out there, and hopefully, as a coach, you can try to help others know about competition, about trying to be a better person and a better football player, all those things. But it just gets my juices flowing being back around this environment.”

The Admirals make their season debut on the road on Friday, August 20 when they take on Beech.