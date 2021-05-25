Farragut gets one step closer to an 11th state title with victory over McMinn Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) — Farragut scored five runs in the second inning and picked up a dazzling performance on the mound in an 8-0 victory over McMinn County at the TSSAA Class AAA State Tournament.

Admiral senior Hunter Merrick picked 5.1 innings of hitless baseball to pick up the victory on the mound.

Parker Evans led the way for Farragut offensively with a pair of hits, driving in three runs on the night.

Tanner Kim got the scoring started in the 2nd inning with a solo homerun to left field.

The Admirals will play either Hardin County or Clarksville on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.