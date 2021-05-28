Farragut wins first state softball title since 1982

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) — After falling behind 2-0 the Farragut Lady Admirals scored four unanswered runs to win the program’s first state championship since 1982 with a 4-2 victory over Coffee County.

Avery Flatford was lights out in the circle giving up just two runs, scattering seven hits while striking out six.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lauren Brakovec came through with a two-out RBI single scoring Cameron Young for what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Farragut ends the season with a 37-2 record.