Five East TN soccer teams punch ticket to state title games

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Five local teams will play in state championship games after wins in the TSSAA Soccer State Semifinals.

Here is a look at the scoreboard.

State Semifinals
Austin East1Gatlinburg-Pittman2
Merrol Hyde0Signal Mountain1

Webb5Bearden1
CPA3Franklin0

Sevier Co7
Dyersburg0

The State Championship games all take place on Friday with the exception of the Division II game.

In Class A we have an all East Tennessee matchup between Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman. That game is set for 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Class AA Sevier County will battle it out with Page starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Class AAA Bearden returns to the state championship game trying to defend their 2019 title against Houston at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Division II Class A Knoxville Webb will play for a state championship against Franklin Grace on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

