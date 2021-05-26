Five East TN soccer teams punch ticket to state title games

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — Five local teams will play in state championship games after wins in the TSSAA Soccer State Semifinals.

Here is a look at the scoreboard.

State Semifinals Austin East 1 Gatlinburg-Pittman 2 Merrol Hyde 0 Signal Mountain 1

Webb 5 Bearden 1 CPA 3 Franklin 0

Sevier Co 7 Dyersburg 0

The State Championship games all take place on Friday with the exception of the Division II game.

In Class A we have an all East Tennessee matchup between Austin-East and Gatlinburg-Pittman. That game is set for 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Class AA Sevier County will battle it out with Page starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Class AAA Bearden returns to the state championship game trying to defend their 2019 title against Houston at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

In Division II Class A Knoxville Webb will play for a state championship against Franklin Grace on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.