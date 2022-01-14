KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols and Tennessee Titans fullback Troy Fleming is joining the Knoxville Catholic High School football staff. Catholic made the announcement Friday, Jan. 14, on its social media platforms.

Irish head coach Korey Mobbs said Fleming brings “a wealth of knowledge and experience to the young men” on the Catholic football team. It is not the first coaching job for the former Vol. Fleming was head coach for a stint at Concord Christian School.

During his stint from 1999-2004 at the University of Tennessee Fleming tallied six touchdowns and 834 yards from scrimmage in 46 games.

He was drafted in the sixth round, No. 191st overall, by his hometown team, the Tennessee Titans. He caught 29 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns in 29 games for the Titans. He also attended preseason camps with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Fleming is currently an assistant director for the Knox County Parks & Rec Department.