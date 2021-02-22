Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs delivers Girl Scout cookies to Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One famous Vol For Life helped out with a special delivery to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs dropped off more than 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to help bring smiles to patients’ faces.

Dobbs bought the cookies from Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith’s daughter Kheri.

“Right now COVID-19 is a harsh time, we got to make sure people know there’s still hope during these hard times.” Kherington, Girl Scouts of the South Appalachians

While the pandemic kept the pair from handing the cookies out in person, they know the donation will bring cheer.

“It’s a joy to give back, especially during this time. We’re all going through a lot, so to be able to join in with Kheri and help her Girl Scout’s class and give cookies back to the hospital, it means a lot to me to continue being an impact on the Knoxville community since they’ve been such an impact on my life.” Josh Dobbs

Dobbs has been visiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital since his time at the University of Tennessee and has developed close relationships with some patients and staff.

He says he can’t wait to see them in person once COVID-19 has passed.