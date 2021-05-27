Gibbs advances to state title game with easy win over Greenbrier

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Gibbs Eagles used an eight-run first inning to catapult them to the state championship game after an 11-0 win over Greenbrier in the state semifinals.

Carson Raby was brilliant on the mound giving up just four hits in six innings of work while striking out five.

The Eagles will play a familiar opponent in the state championship game in district foe Pigeon Forge. Gibbs has won two of three from the Tigers this season.

First pitch for Friday’s state championship game is set for 2pm eastern time.