MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WATE) – The Gibbs Eagles scored 14 runs on 13 hits in a 14-8 victory over Pigeon Forge in the TSSAA AA State Championship game.

The Eagles scored six runs in the first and fifth innings.

With the game tied at three DH Dawson Gentry hit a three run homerun in the first inning to give Gibbs it’s first lead of the game.

The Eagles offense was lights out in the entire tournament, scoring 42 runs while going 4-0 in route to the Class AA State Championship.