Greeneville Reds renamed ‘Flyboys’

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s Appalachian League baseball team, formerly known as the Reds, has a new name: the Greeneville “Flyboys.”

The new name was revealed Thursday as the Appalachian League is set to transition to a wood bat collegiate league this summer.

Bristol’s team was renamed the “State Liners”, Burlington the “Sock Puppets,” Elizabethton the “River Riders,” and Johnson City the “Doughboys.”

Kingsport’s team will announce its new name Friday morning.

The Flyboys will open their season on June 3 at Elizabethton.