KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hardin Valley boys cross country team can call themselves state champions for the second straight year.

The Hawks scored ran past Siegel, Brentwood, and Farragut on Thursday in Hendersonville to win the program’s sixth Division I, Class 3A state championship.

Senior Kaden Keller led the way for HVA running the Sanders Ferry Park 5K course in 15 minutes and 33 seconds, good for a third place overall.

Seniors Nathan Hillis (16:04.37) and Isaac Legault (16:04.82) finished in the Top 15. Asa Mazow (6:17.6) and Mitchell McCown (16:33.23) rounded out the team placing 18th and 29th, respectively.

Hardin Valley was not the only East Tennessee program with a top state championship finish, the Farragut girls cross country team finished as state runner-up.