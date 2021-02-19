High School Hoops: Lady Bulldogs, Falcons win District Semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Fulton (18-7) hosted Alcoa (12-12) in the District 4-AA semifinals Friday night.

It was only a 4-point game at the half 27-23, but Fulton dominated in the second half to take down the Tornadoes 70-49.

Alcoa’s Brayden Anderson and Jahvin Carter combined for 30 of the Tornadoes’ 49 points.

Fulton’s Taj Kimber lead the team with 20 points and Tyler Lee added 17.

The Falcons will take the court next against the Yellow Jackets (12-5) on Tuesday in the District 4-AA championship game at Kingston.

Bearden beats Farragut 65-53 in the TSSAA girls basketball District 4-AAA Semifinals.



Bulldogs Zneyah McLaughlin and Jennifer Sullivan combined for 34 points in the team's win.



Buckets below. 🏀⬇️

📹: @KellyanneStitts pic.twitter.com/TjenWIC36K — WATE Sports (@WATESports) February 20, 2021

Over in Bearden, the Bulldogs (25-1) defeated the Admirals (16-6) in the girl’s District 4-AAA Semifinals 65-53.

West Virginia commit Avery Strickland scored 17 points but it was not enough to pull the team past the Lady Bulldogs.

Bearden’s Zneyah McLaughlin and Jennifer Sullivan combined for 34 points the Bulldogs’ win.

Bearden will now face Maryville (22-4) in the District Championship game.