KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — What’s more American than fireworks and baseball? Smokies Baseball is hosting an Independence Day celebration all weekend long.

The Smokies begin a three-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas this weekend. Games will take place on Friday July 1, Saturday July 2, and Sunday July 3. All three will end with a fireworks celebration.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:15 p.m. Find tickets online.

The stadium is at 3540 Line Drive in Kodak.

Folds of Honor is sponsoring Sunday’s game, which has a special 6:30 p.m. first pitch. An Independence Day-themed jersey auction will be held to benefit Folds of Honor. Sunday is also a Family Funday Sunday, with special ticket deals.