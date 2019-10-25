Local high school football player kicking for a cure

BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) – A Bearden kicker, forming a very special relationship, while giving back to the community.

They’re often looked at as gimme points, or as settling.

But in the summer of 2018 at a Kohl’s Kicking Camp, Bearden kicker Connor Cross learned his kicks, and a partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, could help raise money for pediatric cancer, those points became much more.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do off the bat, because I was just doing something I was doing every Friday night and transferring that into important pediatric cancer research dollars,” Cross said.

In the middle of the 2018 season Alex’s Lemonade Stand asked Cross if he’d be interested in having a local hometown hero join him for an event.

After talking with Coach Shinlever, they decided they’d make the hero an honorary captain at a Bearden Home Game.

Enter Tillery Phillips, a high energy ambassador for Alex’s Lemonade Stand. At 15-months-old Tillery was diagnosed with a low grade glioma brain tumor.

They years that followed would include 24-months of chemotherapy and 17 surgeries.

“Through it all she’s just the toughest kid and person we know. She’s always upbeat, if you didn’t know what she’s been though you’d never guess that about her,” Tillery’s mom Alana Phillips said about her daughter.

The high school junior and five-year-old clicked instantly.

“She’s just a bundle of joy that has so much energy and I’m envious because I wish I had that energy all the time. She’s great, she’s the sweetest person ever and really just warmed my heart and makes me want to help others and give back,” Cross said.

The friendship hasn’t stayed exclusively on the grid iron; the duo making trips to the pumpkin patch together and participating in 5K’s.

Tillery now an avid Bulldogs fan.

It’s unclear who has the greatest impact on the other.

“It has been really neat to see how Connor’s heart has softened in this process. It has opened him up to a world that he had never been exposed to,” Cross’ mom said.

“She just has a really cool connection with him and it’s neat to see that,” Phillips said.